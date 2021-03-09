Economia



Emerging trends in digital marketing post-COVID-19

giovedì, 11 marzo 2021, 13:22

COVID-19 pandemic brought unanticipated changes to the global economy. The brands and entrepreneurs had to shift their gears to stay prepared for the expected global long-term recession.

Many sectors are losing due to the shutdown. Yet, some brands realized the importance of digital marketing and gained lucratively during the pandemic.

The most significant reason for the rise of digital marketing is the drastic increase in the use of the internet by people from across the globe, leading to steep growth in online shopping.

Let us figure out some of the most significant emerging trends in digital marketing post-COVID-19:

Multi-channelized Marketing Endeavors:

Most brands prefer reacting in real-time to their audience, deploying various digitally-driven marketing endeavours. The idea is to grab the attention of the audience quickly.

The most successful brands never rely on a single digital marketing method. The brands execute a multi-dimensional approach to enhance their online presence.

Finding multiple channels to make the audience reach out in the first instance has become the key to success. Some of the most popular methods include:

Create an impressive presence on social media.

Offer user-friendly apps to let the consumers take favourable actions.

Paid media promotions to rank higher on Google.

Use Search Engine Optimization or SEO to rise to the top of the search result pages to win useful traffic.

Improve audience engagement by developing communication focused on better consumer experiences.

Effective Use of Video Marketing:

When it is a proven fact that Content is King, the brands are focusing on making their content more consumer-centric and user-friendly. The overall quantity of internet browsers and the amount of time spent online has reached new heights.

Yet, the changing trend is the audience’s preference for watching videos over reading posts and write-ups. Well-designed intro and promo videos can convey your brand more precisely and impactfully than your write-ups.

To ride the wave, making effective use of ready-to-adopt and editable video templates from InVideowould be the best way. The options for advanced editing and adding your logo and contact details in royalty-free videos improves your chances to impress the target audience.

Outsourcing Key Responsibilities:

It may not be possible to manufacture steel, cement, and even sugar when the workforce operates remotely. Yet, performing and managing activities like developing apps, software solutions, selling digital and physical products, and many other things remotely are possible and feasible.

Many IT companies and even the enterprises in other sectors are hiring qualified and experienced workforce operating remotely. The trend would continue in the long run, as well.

Many brands and enterprises are outsourcing their digital marketing responsibilities to experts operating remotely from different corners of the globe today. Thus, Digital Marketing has emerged as a respected profession in various industries.

Outsourcing digital marketing and other business operations allow you to assign the tasks to the right people cost-effectively. You can collaborate with high-performing professionals and achieve more.

Strive to Bring the Best Customer Experience:

Implementing innovative ways to improve customer experience that makes your customers feel at the top of the world is essential today. Improving customer experience helps you stay ahead of the competition and retain the existing customers for their repeat business with you.

AI in marketing is rocking now. Some brands already use it to enrich their analytics. They can analyze what the competitors are doing and what their customers are expecting.

Apart from the customer insights, the brands use AI to take the customer experience to the next level.

Apart from the use of the latest technology, the brands are also prioritizing safe and hygienic deliveries. You can see options like in-home makeup experiences to offer peace of mind to the consumers.

Again, many hotels offer thoroughly sanitized rooms for their customers. All these initiatives enhance the overall customer experience.

ROI-focused Marketing:

Though the brands started adopting digital marketing well before the current pandemic, the approach was never this transparent. Today, brands prefer spending on advertisements wisely to make their marketing efforts highly efficient.

Modern digital marketing analytical tools like Google Analytics and Facebook Insights present segment-wise graphs and data about the ad campaigns.

You can make out the impact of your ad campaigns and other marketing drives on the target segment conveniently.

So, rather than spending millions on ads on various channels and expecting inquiries, the brands now prefer executing efficient campaigns to draw convertible traffic to their websites.

Emphasizing Modernity:

The brands need to remain consumer-centric to stay ahead of the times. As the pandemic has changed the dynamics of businesses globally, the brands need to rethink their approach.

The analytical tools that begin with a customer’s search and conclude on his or her online purchase would seem to be outdated in the post-COVID era. A customer may not be aware of the solution while browsing the internet.

The new strategy should be educating about the solution through cleverly-placed video ads. If the video takes them to the right answer, random would be encouraged to buy it.

Again, it is significant to offer almost everything under one roof. So, small to medium brands can collaborate and launch their online shopping portals. The customers would not need to cruise through different websites to shop for their needs and wants.

Such collaborations would help small to medium-sized businesses to share their marketing costs. Again, they can attract more buyers catering to needs in wide-ranging categories of products and services.

The Takeaway:

The brands are all set to embrace the changes brought about by the pandemic. The key emerging trends include maintaining physical products untouched and sanitized, integrating the approach while branding and marketing, and enhancing the customer experience.

Adopting digital marketing has become crucial to stand out from the crowd. If you could analyze the emerging trends discussed here and fine-tune your digital marketing strategies accordingly, you can expect the results in flying colours for sure.

So, it’s time to redesign your digital marketing strategies considering the emerging trends. We hope that the factors discussed here would provide you with a better perspective to succeed.